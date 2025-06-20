Friday, June 20, 2025 | 01:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sun TV slips on buzz of Maran family feud

Sun TV slips on buzz of Maran family feud

Jun 20 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Sun TV Network fell 1.97% to Rs 601.40 after a legal notice from DMK MP and former telecom minister Dayanidhi Maran to his brother, Sun TV chairman Kalanithi Maran, reignited a decades-old family dispute over the company's shareholding structure.

The issue traces back to the passing of their father, Murasoli Maran, in 2003. The legal notice alleges irregularities in share transfers following his death and demands the restoration of Sun TV Network's shareholding to its original structure as of 15 September 2003. It also warns of possible civil, criminal, and regulatory action if the demand is not met.

The notice has been served not only to Kalanithi Maran but also to his wife, Kavery Kalanithi, and others involved in the company.

 

In response, Sun TV Network dismissed the allegations as incorrect, misleading, speculative, and not supported by facts or law, adding that the matter pertains to a time when the company was a privately held entity and all actions were conducted in accordance with the law.

Kalanithi Maran remains the majority shareholder, holding a 75% stake in the Chennai-based broadcaster. Sun TV Network is one of the largest television broadcasters in India and owns both the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Sunrisers Eastern Cape cricket franchises. It also operates a Digital OTT platform "SUNNXT".

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Sun TV Network declined 10.40% to Rs 371.59 crore while net sales declined 2.15% to Rs 940.59 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

Jun 20 2025 | 12:53 PM IST

