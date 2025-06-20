Friday, June 20, 2025 | 12:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / AXISCADES Tech gains after inking MoU for defense systems production with Indra

AXISCADES Tech gains after inking MoU for defense systems production with Indra

Image

Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

AXISCADES Technologies added 1.91% to Rs 1440 after the company announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Europe-based Indra for collaborating on the production of solutions for the aerospace and defense markets.

Indra is a global leader in defense, aerospace, and strategic systems.

The agreement aims to manufacture in India several Indra solutions, such as distance measuring equipment (DME) that provides in-flight information to aircraft, and countermeasure systems, as part of a broader system designed by Indra to protect aircraft in flight from potential missile attacks using guided systems, such as the well-known MANPADS.

The company further said that it is evaluating collaboration with Indra in MPA Airborne Solutions and exploring a dedicated partnership for DRDO CABS MRMR and MMMA programs.

 

AXISCADES Technologies is a prominent technology solutions provider in defense, aerospace and strategic electronics.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Piyush Goyal highlights India's strategic global outlook and economic leadership at India Global Forum 2025

Piyush Goyal highlights India's strategic global outlook and economic leadership at India Global Forum 2025

PFC, REC gain as RBI unveils final project finance norms

PFC, REC gain as RBI unveils final project finance norms

Endurance Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Endurance Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Dilip Buildcon gains on bagging Rs 1,341-cr tunnel project from KRCL

Dilip Buildcon gains on bagging Rs 1,341-cr tunnel project from KRCL

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 12:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEppeltone Engineer IPO allotmentGold and Silver Rate TodayAxiom-4 Mission DelayedPremier League 2025 ScheduleOperation SindhuPune Palkhi 2025 Traffic AdvisoryGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon