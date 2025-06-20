Friday, June 20, 2025 | 01:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR supported as NIFTY scales up one-week top

INR supported as NIFTY scales up one-week top

Image

Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Indian Rupee edged up today as firm local equities boosted the currency after it tested a three-month low against the US dollar in last session. The US dollar index is witnessing choppy moves as it holds around 98.30 mark. INR started the session on a firm note and currently trades at 86.61 per US dollar, up 12 paise on the day. Meanwhile, global geopolitical scenario remains uncertain but the Crude oil prices are mostly holding in a range this week following a freak spike to six-month high. This is capping weakness in INR. NIFTY50 index also spiked today, hitting one-week high above 25000 mark and offered good support to INR. On the NSE, USD/INR futures are currently quoting at 86.64, down 0.15% on the day.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Wireless Tele-density increases to 82.42% in Mar-25

Wireless Tele-density increases to 82.42% in Mar-25

Sensex rallies 633 pts; Nifty above 24,950 mark; VIX slumps 5.15%

Sensex rallies 633 pts; Nifty above 24,950 mark; VIX slumps 5.15%

AXISCADES Tech gains after inking MoU for defense systems production with Indra

AXISCADES Tech gains after inking MoU for defense systems production with Indra

Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Piyush Goyal highlights India's strategic global outlook and economic leadership at India Global Forum 2025

Piyush Goyal highlights India's strategic global outlook and economic leadership at India Global Forum 2025

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 12:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEppeltone Engineer IPO allotmentGold and Silver Rate TodayAxiom-4 Mission DelayedPremier League 2025 ScheduleOperation SindhuPune Palkhi 2025 Traffic AdvisoryGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon