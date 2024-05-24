Sundaram Finance consolidated net profit declines 38.15% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 45.32% to Rs 2155.89 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 8.15% to Rs 1436.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1327.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 32.71% to Rs 7267.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5475.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Sundaram Finance declined 38.15% to Rs 267.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 433.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 45.32% to Rs 2155.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1483.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.