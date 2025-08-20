Wednesday, August 20, 2025 | 09:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sundaram Multi Pap reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.44 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sundaram Multi Pap reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.44 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales decline 4.15% to Rs 40.66 crore

Net loss of Sundaram Multi Pap reported to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 4.15% to Rs 40.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 42.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales40.6642.42 -4 OPM %2.808.77 -PBDT0.503.11 -84 PBT-0.542.05 PL NP-0.440.25 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Yaan Enterprises standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Supreme Commercial Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 600.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Info Edge CFO, Chintan Thakkar resigns

Kilburn Engineering partners with Komline-Sanderson Corporation

GNG Electronics increases corporate guarantee extended for Electronics Bazaar (FZC)

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 7:54 AM IST

