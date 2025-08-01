Sundram Fasteners consolidated net profit rises 4.60% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.39% to Rs 1533.39 croreNet profit of Sundram Fasteners rose 4.60% to Rs 148.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 141.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 2.39% to Rs 1533.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1497.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1533.391497.67 2 OPM %16.1116.50 -PBDT257.77245.41 5 PBT199.13191.61 4 NP148.35141.83 5
