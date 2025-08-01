Gamco standalone net profit declines 22.48% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 52.31% to Rs 52.06 croreNet profit of Gamco declined 22.48% to Rs 14.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 18.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 52.31% to Rs 52.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 34.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales52.0634.18 52 OPM %42.0971.42 -PBDT19.2222.84 -16 PBT19.0822.82 -16 NP14.5218.73 -22
