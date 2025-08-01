Friday, August 01, 2025 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gamco standalone net profit declines 22.48% in the June 2025 quarter

Gamco standalone net profit declines 22.48% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 52.31% to Rs 52.06 crore

Net profit of Gamco declined 22.48% to Rs 14.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 18.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 52.31% to Rs 52.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 34.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales52.0634.18 52 OPM %42.0971.42 -PBDT19.2222.84 -16 PBT19.0822.82 -16 NP14.5218.73 -22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 91.44 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 91.44 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Jumbo Bag standalone net profit rises 380.85% in the June 2025 quarter

Jumbo Bag standalone net profit rises 380.85% in the June 2025 quarter

L G Balakrishnan & Bros standalone net profit declines 0.70% in the June 2025 quarter

L G Balakrishnan & Bros standalone net profit declines 0.70% in the June 2025 quarter

Titan Intech standalone net profit rises 42.22% in the June 2025 quarter

Titan Intech standalone net profit rises 42.22% in the June 2025 quarter

Stock Alert: Swiggy, Restaurant Brands Asia, Coal India, Eicher Motors, Mankind Pharma

Stock Alert: Swiggy, Restaurant Brands Asia, Coal India, Eicher Motors, Mankind Pharma

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 7:28 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUS Pakistan Oil DealNSDL IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump New Tariffs ListSchengen VisaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon