Jumbo Bag standalone net profit rises 380.85% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.27% to Rs 30.64 croreNet profit of Jumbo Bag rose 380.85% to Rs 2.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.27% to Rs 30.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 28.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales30.6428.04 9 OPM %14.567.13 -PBDT4.091.44 184 PBT3.420.75 356 NP2.260.47 381
