L G Balakrishnan & Bros standalone net profit declines 0.70% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.12% to Rs 592.46 croreNet profit of L G Balakrishnan & Bros declined 0.70% to Rs 66.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 67.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 10.12% to Rs 592.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 537.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales592.46537.99 10 OPM %15.5116.60 -PBDT104.79101.61 3 PBT80.2582.06 -2 NP66.8067.27 -1
