Divgi Torqtransfer Systems standalone net profit rises 124.62% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 72.58% to Rs 90.62 crore

Net profit of Divgi Torqtransfer Systems rose 124.62% to Rs 11.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 72.58% to Rs 90.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 52.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.90.6252.5119.5416.4223.2813.4615.717.1011.775.24

