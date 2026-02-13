Divgi Torqtransfer Systems standalone net profit rises 124.62% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 72.58% to Rs 90.62 croreNet profit of Divgi Torqtransfer Systems rose 124.62% to Rs 11.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 72.58% to Rs 90.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 52.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales90.6252.51 73 OPM %19.5416.42 -PBDT23.2813.46 73 PBT15.717.10 121 NP11.775.24 125
First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 9:25 AM IST