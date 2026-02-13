Friday, February 13, 2026 | 09:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sudarshan Chemical Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 115.30 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 9:26 AM IST

Sales rise 215.56% to Rs 2103.00 crore

Net loss of Sudarshan Chemical Industries reported to Rs 115.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 215.56% to Rs 2103.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 666.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales2103.00666.43 216 OPM %1.8011.85 -PBDT23.2072.07 -68 PBT-77.4035.52 PL NP-115.300.51 PL

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 9:26 AM IST

