Arihant Academy standalone net profit rises 51.28% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 42.49% to Rs 13.95 crore

Net profit of Arihant Academy rose 51.28% to Rs 1.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 42.49% to Rs 13.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 9.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.13.959.7918.2817.883.102.152.301.671.771.17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News