Sunil Industries standalone net profit rises 93.94% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 105.30% to Rs 48.39 croreNet profit of Sunil Industries rose 93.94% to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 105.30% to Rs 48.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 23.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales48.3923.57 105 OPM %6.6510.39 -PBDT1.631.09 50 PBT1.080.58 86 NP0.640.33 94
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content