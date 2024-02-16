Sunil Industries standalone net profit rises 93.94% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 105.30% to Rs 48.39 crore

Net profit of Sunil Industries rose 93.94% to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 105.30% to Rs 48.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 23.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.48.3923.576.6510.391.631.091.080.580.640.33