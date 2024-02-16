Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Sunil Industries standalone net profit rises 93.94% in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 16 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
Sales rise 105.30% to Rs 48.39 crore
Net profit of Sunil Industries rose 93.94% to Rs 0.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 105.30% to Rs 48.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 23.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales48.3923.57 105 OPM %6.6510.39 -PBDT1.631.09 50 PBT1.080.58 86 NP0.640.33 94
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Riba Textiles standalone net profit rises 134.18% in the December 2023 quarter

Jagjanani Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Alstone Textiles (India) standalone net profit declines 90.35% in the December 2023 quarter

Omnitex Industries (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Mafatlal Industries consolidated net profit rises 1817.98% in the December 2023 quarter

Benchmarks continue to trade higher; European mkt advance

Oberoi Realty inks deal with Marriott International

Lupin receives USFDA approval for Minzoya Tablets

Aurobindo Pharma unit clears USFDA audit

Granules India Ltd spurts 4.38%, up for fifth straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 16 2024 | 2:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 2 LIVE ScoreCisco LayoffsCBSE Board Exam 2024SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon