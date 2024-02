Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Aurobindo Pharma announced that the manufacturing unit of Auro Peptides, the synthetic peptides API business arm of the company, situated at Indrakaran Village, Kandi Mandal, Sangareddy District, Telangana, was audited by the US FDA from 12 - 16 February 2024. The inspection was concluded with zero observations.