Oberoi Realty inks deal with Marriott International

To develop two Marriott properties in Oberoi Realty's residential projects in Thane and Borivali

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Oberoi Realty today entered into an agreement with Marriott International, aimed at enriching luxury living experiences in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The agreement marks the development of two Marriott properties: JW Marriott Hotel Thane Garden City and Mumbai Marriott Hotel Sky City in Borivali, both set for completion in 2027-2028.