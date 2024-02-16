Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Oberoi Realty inks deal with Marriott International

Image

Last Updated : Feb 16 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
To develop two Marriott properties in Oberoi Realty's residential projects in Thane and Borivali
Oberoi Realty today entered into an agreement with Marriott International, aimed at enriching luxury living experiences in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The agreement marks the development of two Marriott properties: JW Marriott Hotel Thane Garden City and Mumbai Marriott Hotel Sky City in Borivali, both set for completion in 2027-2028.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Nifty above 21,900; oil and gas shares rises

EIH hits record high after Q3 PAT climbs 52% YoY to Rs 230 cr

Barometers pare all gains; Realty shares rises

Nifty above 21,800 level; IT shares in demand

Real Estate stocks edge lower

Lupin receives USFDA approval for Minzoya Tablets

Aurobindo Pharma unit clears USFDA audit

Granules India Ltd spurts 4.38%, up for fifth straight session

MRF Ltd spurts 0.09%, rises for fifth straight session

Axis Bank declines after Subramanian Swamy alleges Rs 5,100 crore scam in Axis Max Life deal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 16 2024 | 1:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 2 LIVE ScoreCisco LayoffsCBSE Board Exam 2024SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon