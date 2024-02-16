Oberoi Realty inks deal with Marriott International

To develop two Marriott properties in Oberoi Realty's residential projects in Thane and BorivaliOberoi Realty today entered into an agreement with Marriott International, aimed at enriching luxury living experiences in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The agreement marks the development of two Marriott properties: JW Marriott Hotel Thane Garden City and Mumbai Marriott Hotel Sky City in Borivali, both set for completion in 2027-2028.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content