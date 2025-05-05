Sunshield Chemicals standalone net profit declines 4.17% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 28.97% to Rs 110.31 croreNet profit of Sunshield Chemicals declined 4.17% to Rs 5.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 28.97% to Rs 110.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 85.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 22.66% to Rs 14.57 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 29.08% to Rs 365.79 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 283.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales110.3185.53 29 365.79283.38 29 OPM %10.4414.22 -9.2314.27 - PBDT10.1010.41 -3 27.8134.12 -18 PBT7.588.57 -12 18.0426.74 -33 NP5.745.99 -4 14.5718.84 -23
