Sunteck Realty gains after Q1 PAT jumps 47% YoY

Sunteck Realty gains after Q1 PAT jumps 47% YoY

Image

Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 10:32 AM IST

Sunteck Realty rose 1.30% to Rs 442.70 after the company reported a 46.75% rise in net profit to Rs 33.43 crore, despite a 40.45% decrease in total revenue from operations to Rs 188.32 crore in Q1 FY26 compared to Q1 FY25.

EBITDA surged by 54.83% to Rs 48 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 31 crore in Q1 FY25. EBITDA margin improved by 1,541 basis points to 25% in Q1 FY26.

The company reported quarterly pre-sales of Rs 657 crore in Q1 FY26, marking a year-on-year growth of 30.87%.

Collections in Q1 FY26 improved to Rs 351 crore, up 2.63% from Rs 342 crore in Q1 FY25.

 

As of 30 June 2025, the companys net debt-to-equity ratio stood at 0.02x.

The company has been selected as the preferred developer for the redevelopment of a residential project in Andheri, near the Western Express Highway (WEH), Mumbai. The project spans approximately 2.5 acres and offers a development potential of around 2.75 lakh square feet. It is expected to generate a Gross Development Value (GDV) of Rs 1,100 crore.

Sunteck Realty Limited (SRL) is one of Indias leading luxury real estate developers, known for its financial prudence, low leverage, and sustainable growth. The company boasts a city-centric development portfolio of approximately 52.5 million square feet across 32 projects.

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 10:18 AM IST

