Friday, January 30, 2026 | 03:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / South Indian Bank Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

South Indian Bank Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

Hindustan Zinc Ltd, Hindustan Copper Ltd, Vedanta Ltd and National Aluminium Company Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 January 2026.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd, Hindustan Copper Ltd, Vedanta Ltd and National Aluminium Company Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 January 2026.

South Indian Bank Ltd lost 15.04% to Rs 37.61 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 158.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30.68 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Hindustan Zinc Ltd tumbled 11.49% to Rs 633.4. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.64 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Copper Ltd crashed 10.59% to Rs 678.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 127.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 50.37 lakh shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Special Breaking News

Nalco Q3FY26 results: Profit up marginally to ₹1,595 cr, dividend declared

Stock Market LIVE Updates

Stock Market LIVE: D-St set for worst month since Feb 2025; Nifty down 100 pts; Metal stocks tumble

Nestle

Nestle India Q3FY26 results: Profit jumps 46% as GST rate cuts boost demand

Nestle

Nestle India share jumps 4%, hits new 52-week high on healthy Q3 results

Australia Open 2026 men's singles semifinal live streaming

Australian Open 2026 live streaming: Alcaraz vs Zverev in men's singles SF

Vedanta Ltd corrected 10.00% to Rs 689.5. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 21.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.49 lakh shares in the past one month.

National Aluminium Company Ltd plummeted 9.09% to Rs 389.95. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 31.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13.58 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nila Spaces consolidated net profit rises 114.40% in the December 2025 quarter

Nila Spaces consolidated net profit rises 114.40% in the December 2025 quarter

Welspun Corp consolidated net profit declines 32.92% in the December 2025 quarter

Welspun Corp consolidated net profit declines 32.92% in the December 2025 quarter

Nestle India consolidated net profit rises 45.12% in the December 2025 quarter

Nestle India consolidated net profit rises 45.12% in the December 2025 quarter

Odigma Consultancy Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.44 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Odigma Consultancy Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.44 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Tata Motors CV slips after Q3 hit by exceptional costs

Tata Motors CV slips after Q3 hit by exceptional costs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayUnion Budget 2026 DateBank Nifty Trading StrategyUGC New Rule Protests ExplainedNifty Post-Budget Outlook Donald Trump Fed Chair PickDelhi Weather Forecast TodayPersonal Finance