Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care fixes record date for interim dividend
Record date is 05 February 2026Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care has fixed 05 February 2026 as record date for interim dividend of Rs 195 per equity share (including one-time special dividend of Rs 25 per equity share) for FY 2025-26. The dividend shall be paid on or before 27 February 2026.
First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 3:31 PM IST