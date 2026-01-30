Friday, January 30, 2026 | 03:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care fixes record date for interim dividend

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care fixes record date for interim dividend

Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

Record date is 05 February 2026

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care has fixed 05 February 2026 as record date for interim dividend of Rs 195 per equity share (including one-time special dividend of Rs 25 per equity share) for FY 2025-26. The dividend shall be paid on or before 27 February 2026.

First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

