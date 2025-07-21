Super Sales India standalone net profit rises 72.55% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.50% to Rs 98.83 croreNet profit of Super Sales India rose 72.55% to Rs 1.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1.50% to Rs 98.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 97.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales98.8397.37 1 OPM %8.437.92 -PBDT8.407.20 17 PBT2.251.10 105 NP1.761.02 73
