Monday, July 21, 2025 | 05:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / UltraTech Cement consolidated net profit rises 48.91% in the June 2025 quarter

UltraTech Cement consolidated net profit rises 48.91% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 5:18 PM IST

Sales rise 13.06% to Rs 21275.45 crore

Net profit of UltraTech Cement rose 48.91% to Rs 2225.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1494.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 13.06% to Rs 21275.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 18818.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales21275.4518818.56 13 OPM %20.7116.03 -PBDT4152.962862.73 45 PBT3046.181944.80 57 NP2225.901494.82 49

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Board of Share India Securities approves investment of Rs 50 cr in Share India Fincap

Board of Share India Securities approves investment of Rs 50 cr in Share India Fincap

Nifty reclaims 25,050 mark, buoyed by robust banking results

Nifty reclaims 25,050 mark, buoyed by robust banking results

Eternal's Q1 PAT tumbles 90% YoY to Rs 25 cr

Eternal's Q1 PAT tumbles 90% YoY to Rs 25 cr

Bajaj Consumer gains on buyback plan

Bajaj Consumer gains on buyback plan

Australian markets end sharply lower

Australian markets end sharply lower

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 3:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMonika Alcobev IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodayReliance Jio Q1 ResultsUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon