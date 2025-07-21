UltraTech Cement consolidated net profit rises 48.91% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.06% to Rs 21275.45 croreNet profit of UltraTech Cement rose 48.91% to Rs 2225.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1494.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 13.06% to Rs 21275.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 18818.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales21275.4518818.56 13 OPM %20.7116.03 -PBDT4152.962862.73 45 PBT3046.181944.80 57 NP2225.901494.82 49
