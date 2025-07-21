Monday, July 21, 2025 | 05:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Board of Share India Securities approves investment of Rs 50 cr in Share India Fincap

Board of Share India Securities approves investment of Rs 50 cr in Share India Fincap

Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 5:18 PM IST

At meeting held on 21 July 2025

The Board of Share India Securities at its meeting held on 21 July 2025 has approved an additional investment of Rs. 49.99 crore in Share India Fincap (SIFPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. The investment shall be made by way of subscription to 12,25,490 equity shares of Rs 10/- each at a premium of Rs 398/- per share, aggregating to Rs 408/- per share, offered by SIFPL on a rights basis.

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

