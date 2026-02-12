Primo Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 54.15% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.58% to Rs 140.14 crore

Net profit of Primo Chemicals declined 54.15% to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 2.58% to Rs 140.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 143.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.140.14143.859.6812.9713.6617.440.414.421.052.29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News