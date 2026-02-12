Thursday, February 12, 2026 | 06:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Primo Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 54.15% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 6:36 PM IST

Sales decline 2.58% to Rs 140.14 crore

Net profit of Primo Chemicals declined 54.15% to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 2.58% to Rs 140.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 143.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales140.14143.85 -3 OPM %9.6812.97 -PBDT13.6617.44 -22 PBT0.414.42 -91 NP1.052.29 -54

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 6:36 PM IST

