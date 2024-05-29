Flora Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 237.93% to Rs 72.25 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 322.22% to Rs 0.38 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 292.16% to Rs 145.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 37.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Flora Corporation reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 237.93% to Rs 72.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 21.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.72.2521.38145.1437.010.03-1.820.360.350.02-0.390.520.130.02-0.390.510.120.01-0.420.380.09