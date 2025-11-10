Patel KNR Heavy Infrastructures reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.30 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 21.26% to Rs 6.48 croreNet Loss of Patel KNR Heavy Infrastructures reported to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 21.26% to Rs 6.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales6.488.23 -21 OPM %21.1440.34 -PBDT0.430.18 139 PBT0.420.17 147 NP-0.30-1.72 83
