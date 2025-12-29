Linde India appoints Milan Sadhukhan as MD

Linde India announced the appointment of Milan Sadhukhan as additional director and managing director, effective 1 January 2026.Abhijit Banerjee will step down as managing director of the company with effect from 31 December 2025.
Milan Sadhukhan (50) is a B.Com (Hons.) graduate, Chartered Accountant, and Cost & Management Accountant. He currently serves as Head of FinanceASEAN & South Asia and has over 25 years of experience across various finance roles in Asia and the UK. He has no inter se relationship with other members of the board.
Linde India is primarily engaged in the manufacture of industrial and medical gases and the construction of cryogenic and non-cryogenic air separation plants.
The company's consolidated net profit surged 60.7% to Rs 171 crore, while net sales rose 1.5% to Rs 644.19 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.
Shares of Linde India shed 0.05% to Rs 5,954.85 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content