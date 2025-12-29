Monday, December 29, 2025 | 02:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Modi Rubber Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Modi Rubber Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Dec 29 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Nagreeka Exports Ltd, Teamo Productions HQ Ltd, Spectrum Electrical Industries Ltd and Radaan Mediaworks (I) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 December 2025.

Modi Rubber Ltd tumbled 9.99% to Rs 150.9 at 14:10 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 21723 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9433 shares in the past one month.

 

Nagreeka Exports Ltd lost 9.30% to Rs 26.15. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2769 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 596 shares in the past one month.

Teamo Productions HQ Ltd crashed 8.97% to Rs 0.71. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.79 lakh shares in the past one month.

Spectrum Electrical Industries Ltd pared 8.65% to Rs 1151.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 270 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 206 shares in the past one month.

Radaan Mediaworks (I) Ltd fell 8.62% to Rs 3.5. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 16416 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3908 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Dec 29 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

