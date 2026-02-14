Supreme Holdings & Hospitality consolidated net profit declines 96.76% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 93.39% to Rs 1.30 crore

Net profit of Supreme Holdings & Hospitality declined 96.76% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 93.39% to Rs 1.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 19.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1.3019.67-34.6222.830.385.310.285.220.144.32

