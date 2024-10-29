Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Supreme Inds gets PESO approval for manufacturing composite CNG cylinders

Supreme Inds gets PESO approval for manufacturing composite CNG cylinders

Image

Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 1:31 PM IST

Supreme Industries said that it has received approval to manufacture and market 265 litre capacity type-IV composite CNG cylinders from Petroleum and Explosive Safety Organization (PESO).

The company has set up a pilot plant to manufacture type-IV composite CNG cylinders for supply of CNG through cascades with an annual installed capacity of 3,600 cylinders with a revenue potential of about Rs 60 crore per annum. The capacity will be further enhanced to address huge market for composite CNG cylinders.

CNG tanks have an increased demand due to the market shift of vehicles towards the use of CNG which is much cheaper and environment friendly. The composite CNG cylinders for cascades are lighter in weight compared to currently used steel CNG cylinders.

 

"Supreme is second manufacturer in India to get the approval to manufacture type-IV composite CNG cylinders, the company said in a statement.

Supreme Industries is engaged mainly in production of plastic products and operate in various product categories like Plastic piping system, cross laminated films & products, protective packaging products, industrial molded components, molded furniture, storage & material handling products, performance packaging films and composite LPG cylinders.

The scrip shed% to currently trade at Rs 4315 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 100 pts at 79,900; Nifty at 24,300; Financials up, Auto drags

Apple Mac mini

Mac mini to debut with Apple M4 Pro chip, Mac Studio-like design: Report

Infrastructure, real estate, building, budget

J Kumar Infraprojects shares gain 4% after Q2 performance; PAT jumps 23%

Information technology major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Friday termed the tax demand notices received by several of its employees a “discrepancy,” and the tax department will be reprocessing the returns.

TCS signs 15-year contract with Ireland's Dept of social protection

soldier, Army, Doda

LIVE: 3 terrorists who attacked army vehicle In J-K's Akhnoor killed by security forces

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 1:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon