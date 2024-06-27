Supreme Industries gets LoA worth Rs 55 cr from IOCL

Supreme Industries informed that the company has received letter of acceptance (LOA) from Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) for supply of Composite LPG Cylinders.

The contract shall be valid for a period of 12 months from the date of placement of LOA. However, the same may be extended and repeated at sole discretion of IOCL for a further period of up to 12 months

Supreme Industries is engaged mainly in production of plastic products and operate in various product categories like Plastic piping system, cross laminated films & products, protective packaging products, industrial molded components, molded furniture, storage & material handling products, performance packaging films and composite LPG cylinders.

Supreme Industries has reported 1.28% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 354.82 crore despite of 15.95% increase in total income to Rs 3,025.98 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

Shares of Supreme Industries rose 0.05% to Rs 5770.50 on the BSE.

The order includes supply of approximately 231035 number of 10 Kg composite cylinders. The total supply is expected to be valued at around Rs 55 crore.