Supreme Industries to acquire Indian piping business of Wavin Industries

Supreme Industries has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Wavin Industries on 10 March 2025 for acquisition of its Indian Piping (Building and Infrastructure) business, at an aggregate consideration of USD 30,000,000 plus net working capital on the closing date, to be decided in due course.
Wavin India is in the business of manufacturing piping system under the brand "Wavin" and part of the Orbia Group.
The acquisition of Wavin India would inter alia result in increasing the capacity of the Piping Division by 73,000 M.T. per annum. The acquisition will facilitate catering to districts/area of North and South India economically and efficiently.
