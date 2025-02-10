Business Standard

Suraj Products standalone net profit declines 46.15% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales decline 8.66% to Rs 67.22 crore

Net profit of Suraj Products declined 46.15% to Rs 3.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 7.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 8.66% to Rs 67.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 73.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales67.2273.59 -9 OPM %10.9317.83 -PBDT6.8812.50 -45 PBT4.8910.27 -52 NP3.997.41 -46

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 7:28 AM IST

