Axiscades Tech arm joins hands with MBDA to establish COE in Bangalore

Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 8:16 AM IST

Axiscades Technologies announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Axiscades Aerospace & Technologies (Axiscades) entered into a strategic partnership with MBDA to establish centre of excellence (COE) for test benches in Bangalore.

MBDA is a unique multi-national European group in the field of complex weapon systems. Established through the merging of Airbus, BAE Systems and Leonardos missile activities, MBDA brings together state-of-the-art expertise in complex weapon systems.

This COE will cater to the global test solution needs of MBDA including but not limited to MICA but also other Missiles and platforms.

The COE will be set up at Axiscadess new premises coming up at Aerospace Park near Bangalores Kempe Gowda International Airport. The premises will host a state-of-the-art Test Bench laboratory, equipment, instruments, stores, tools along with skilled/trained resources. The COE is spread across 42,000 sq.ft. single floor plate and will be able to undertake simultaneous activities on design & development and production of multiple test benches in parallel to meet the global requirements on schedule, quality, scale and cost optimization.

 

Dr. S Ravinarayanan, chairman of AXISCADES Technologies, said, AXISCADES comes with a strong pedigree in Test Solutions and the COE with MBDA is a powerful testimony for our leadership in the Test Solutions domain. Our journey with MBDA has been very strong and will grow stronger. We plan to undertake many more critical activities with MBDA which will place AXISCADES as a significant Offset, Indigenization cum Make In India partner to MBDA.

MBDAs senior management team, Florent DULEUX, group director, export sales at MBDA mentioned that MBDA is totally satisfied with the test benches designed and manufactured by AXISCADES - their performance meets our high standards, and the systems have always been delivered on time and on budget. This is the first reason why we wish to extend and expand our partnership with AXISCADES. The establishment of Test Bench COE further strengthens our relationship and is a significant step forward to enhance our future Make In India objectives.

Axiscades Technologies provides engineering design services and has been serving various verticals, viz. aerospace, defense, heavy engineering, automobile and industrial products.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 99.3% to Rs 14.81 crore on 18.4% increase in net sales to Rs 274.15 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

The counter declined 1.45% to end at Rs 750.05 on Friday, 7 February 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 8:03 AM IST

