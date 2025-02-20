Thursday, February 20, 2025 | 02:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Suratwwala Business Group Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Suratwwala Business Group Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Shreyans Industries Ltd, UR Sugar Industries Ltd, Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd and Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 February 2025.

Shreyans Industries Ltd, UR Sugar Industries Ltd, Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd and Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 February 2025.

Suratwwala Business Group Ltd lost 9.96% to Rs 54.25 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2896 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31682 shares in the past one month.

 

Shreyans Industries Ltd crashed 7.74% to Rs 190. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1142 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2874 shares in the past one month.

UR Sugar Industries Ltd tumbled 6.54% to Rs 6.57. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 35010 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 72978 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Picture credit: Facebook/ Rekha Gupta

Delhi CM oath ceremony LIVE: First-time MLA Rekha Gupta takes oath as CM, six ministers join cabinet

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Share Market LIVE: SMIDs gain 1%; Sensex, Nifty trade lower, Financials, FMCG, IT drag; Metal leads

Donald Trump, Trump

Nearly 90% of Japanese firms say Trump's policies hurt business: Survey

India vs Bangladesh live score updates today

India vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy updates: Bangladesh lose two in quick succession

Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina on India's Got Latent

India's Got Latent row: Centre asks OTT, social media to follow regulations

Nahar Spinning Mills Ltd corrected 6.05% to Rs 204.3. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4203 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2564 shares in the past one month.

Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) Ltd slipped 5.02% to Rs 333.25. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1796 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1735 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Vesuvius India shares surge on stock split plan

Vesuvius India shares surge on stock split plan

Volumes jump at Linde India Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Linde India Ltd counter

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers secures a contract worth Rs 123 cr

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers secures a contract worth Rs 123 cr

Radico Khaitan introduces Royal Ranthambore in CSD

Radico Khaitan introduces Royal Ranthambore in CSD

Sensex, Nifty trades in negative terrain; realty shares advance

Sensex, Nifty trades in negative terrain; realty shares advance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayDelhi CM Rekha Gupta Oath Ceremony LiveMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPak vs NZ Live ScoreHP Telecom India IPOCBSE Class 10 Science Paper AnalysisKIIT Suicide Row
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon