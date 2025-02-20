Thursday, February 20, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Vesuvius India shares surge on stock split plan

Vesuvius India shares surge on stock split plan

Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Vesuvius India shares jumped 6.65% to Rs 3846.50 after the company announced its board will consider a stock split on 26 February 2025.

The board will also review and approve audited financial results for the year ended 31 December 2024 (FY24), and consider a dividend.

The stock split proposal is subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals.

Vesuvius India is primarily engaged in the manufacturing and trading of refractory goods. The company also provides services in relation to refractory goods.

Net profit of Vesuvius India rose 13.57% to Rs 68.46 crore while net sales rose 8.15% to Rs 443.52 crore in Q3 September 2024 over Q4 September 2023.

 

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 2:35 PM IST

