Suryalata Spinning Mills consolidated net profit declines 56.18% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.02% to Rs 117.54 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Suryalata Spinning Mills declined 56.18% to Rs 2.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 12.02% to Rs 117.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 104.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.117.54104.936.959.846.299.202.196.012.024.61