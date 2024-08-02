Dhanuka Agritech standalone net profit rises 48.45% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 33.74% to Rs 493.58 crore

Net profit of Dhanuka Agritech rose 48.45% to Rs 48.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 32.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 33.74% to Rs 493.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 369.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.493.58369.0714.5311.8178.0349.3565.7544.7348.9032.94