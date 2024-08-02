Dhanuka Agritech standalone net profit rises 48.45% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 33.74% to Rs 493.58 croreNet profit of Dhanuka Agritech rose 48.45% to Rs 48.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 32.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 33.74% to Rs 493.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 369.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales493.58369.07 34 OPM %14.5311.81 -PBDT78.0349.35 58 PBT65.7544.73 47 NP48.9032.94 48
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content