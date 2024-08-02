Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Coral India Finance & Housing standalone net profit rises 15.32% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Sales decline 10.32% to Rs 7.91 crore
Net profit of Coral India Finance & Housing rose 15.32% to Rs 7.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 10.32% to Rs 7.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales7.918.82 -10 OPM %83.1969.39 -PBDT8.577.44 15 PBT8.557.42 15 NP7.156.20 15
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex sheds 950 pts, Nifty tests 24,700; Newage shares, HDFC Bank buck trend

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 7: Manu eyes 3rd final; IND vs AUS Hockey match at 4:45 PM

LIVE news: Air India suspends flights to Tel Aviv until Aug 8 due to Israel-Palestine crisis

Atishi orders probe into deaths of 14 inmates of Asha Kiran shelter home

Over 29,000 hospitals empanelled till June under Ayushman Bharat: Govt

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 2:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEBank Holiday ListLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayOla Electric IPOOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon