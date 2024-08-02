Business Standard
Mold-Tek Packaging standalone net profit declines 11.75% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
Sales rise 5.81% to Rs 196.72 crore
Net profit of Mold-Tek Packaging declined 11.75% to Rs 16.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 18.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.81% to Rs 196.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 185.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales196.72185.91 6 OPM %18.1618.85 -PBDT33.7534.17 -1 PBT22.1924.76 -10 NP16.5318.73 -12
First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 2:58 PM IST

