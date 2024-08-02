Mold-Tek Packaging standalone net profit declines 11.75% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.81% to Rs 196.72 crore

Net profit of Mold-Tek Packaging declined 11.75% to Rs 16.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 18.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.81% to Rs 196.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 185.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.196.72185.9118.1618.8533.7534.1722.1924.7616.5318.73