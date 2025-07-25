Sustainable Energy Infra Trust consolidated net profit declines 1.57% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.62% to Rs 200.54 croreNet profit of Sustainable Energy Infra Trust declined 1.57% to Rs 50.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 51.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 2.62% to Rs 200.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 205.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales200.54205.93 -3 OPM %85.2084.82 -PBDT120.40118.26 2 PBT47.2344.78 5 NP50.7451.55 -2
