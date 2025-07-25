Friday, July 25, 2025 | 05:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Laurus Labs consolidated net profit rises 1203.12% in the June 2025 quarter

Laurus Labs consolidated net profit rises 1203.12% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

Sales rise 31.35% to Rs 1569.57 crore

Net profit of Laurus Labs rose 1203.12% to Rs 163.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 12.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 31.35% to Rs 1569.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1194.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1569.571194.91 31 OPM %24.3514.33 -PBDT341.06124.52 174 PBT224.2218.46 1115 NP163.0212.51 1203

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sterlite Technologies reports consolidated net profit of Rs 10.00 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sterlite Technologies reports consolidated net profit of Rs 10.00 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Essen Speciality Films standalone net profit declines 33.58% in the June 2025 quarter

Essen Speciality Films standalone net profit declines 33.58% in the June 2025 quarter

CDG Petchem reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.52 crore in the June 2025 quarter

CDG Petchem reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.52 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Omkar Overseas reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Omkar Overseas reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Garware Synthetics standalone net profit rises 71.43% in the June 2025 quarter

Garware Synthetics standalone net profit rises 71.43% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 5:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOKCET NEET UG Seat AllotmentHDB FinancialBank Stocks to BuyQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon