Laurus Labs consolidated net profit rises 1203.12% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 31.35% to Rs 1569.57 croreNet profit of Laurus Labs rose 1203.12% to Rs 163.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 12.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 31.35% to Rs 1569.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1194.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1569.571194.91 31 OPM %24.3514.33 -PBDT341.06124.52 174 PBT224.2218.46 1115 NP163.0212.51 1203
