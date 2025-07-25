Arkade Developers consolidated net profit declines 4.83% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.17% to Rs 159.45 croreNet profit of Arkade Developers declined 4.83% to Rs 28.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 30.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 27.17% to Rs 159.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 125.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales159.45125.38 27 OPM %21.4833.47 -PBDT40.1341.87 -4 PBT38.2040.89 -7 NP28.7630.22 -5
