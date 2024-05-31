Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

GKB Ophthalmics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.91 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 1:52 PM IST
Sales rise 8.02% to Rs 21.56 crore
Net Loss of GKB Ophthalmics reported to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.02% to Rs 21.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.81 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.93% to Rs 88.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 75.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales21.5619.96 8 88.2575.47 17 OPM %0-1.95 -0.654.89 - PBDT-0.07-0.59 88 0.182.94 -94 PBT-0.79-2.22 64 -2.720.11 PL NP-0.91-1.92 53 -2.81-0.17 -1553
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

GKB Ophthalmics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.25 crore in the December 2023 quarter

TV18 Broadcast reports consolidated net loss of Rs 51.73 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Kesoram Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 244.42 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Indiabulls Real Estate reports consolidated net loss of Rs 302.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Aurum Proptech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.52 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Arihant Foundations &amp; Housing consolidated net profit rises 4.65% in the March 2024 quarter

Dhampure Speciality Sugars reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.79 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Kanchi Karpooram consolidated net profit rises 6.02% in the March 2024 quarter

Cindrella Financial Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Integrated Capital Services consolidated net profit declines 95.45% in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 31 2024 | 1:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEIndia Q4 GDP NumbersDelhi water CrisisWorld No Tobacco DayICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon