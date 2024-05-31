Business Standard
Dhampure Speciality Sugars reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.79 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 1:52 PM IST
Sales rise 54.45% to Rs 8.51 crore
Net loss of Dhampure Speciality Sugars reported to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 1.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 54.45% to Rs 8.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 54.85% to Rs 0.93 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 35.51% to Rs 29.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 21.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales8.515.51 54 29.2321.57 36 OPM %-20.68-15.61 -2.50-0.83 - PBDT-1.422.36 PL 1.153.06 -62 PBT-1.502.24 PL 0.822.70 -70 NP-0.791.78 PL 0.932.06 -55
