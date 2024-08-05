Suven Life Sciences reports consolidated net loss of Rs 28.04 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 73.42% to Rs 1.01 crore

Net Loss of Suven Life Sciences reported to Rs 28.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 24.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 73.42% to Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1.013.80-3023.76-737.11-26.55-22.43-28.04-24.09-28.04-24.09