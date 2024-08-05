Jocil standalone net profit rises 52.99% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 31.96% to Rs 237.70 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Jocil rose 52.99% to Rs 2.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 31.96% to Rs 237.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 180.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.237.70180.131.411.264.133.172.741.792.051.34