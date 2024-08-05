Divyashakti standalone net profit declines 19.35% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 30.05% to Rs 10.73 crore

Net profit of Divyashakti declined 19.35% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 30.05% to Rs 10.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 15.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.10.7315.341.215.480.911.040.310.430.250.31