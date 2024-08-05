Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Utilties stocks edge lower

Image

Last Updated : Aug 05 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
Utilties stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Utilities index decreasing 263.58 points or 3.91% at 6484.78 at 13:41 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Utilities index, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (down 8.04%), Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (down 6.95%),Nava Ltd (down 6.5%),Va Tech Wabag Ltd (down 6.03%),PTC India Ltd (down 5.71%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (down 5.71%), CESC Ltd (down 5.6%), Inox Green Energy Services Ltd (down 5.48%), Ion Exchange (India) Ltd (down 5.47%), and JSW Energy Ltd (down 5.09%).
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
At 13:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 2100.31 or 3.84% at 52528.98.
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 552.1 points or 3.36% at 15902.33.
The Nifty 50 index was down 640 points or 2.59% at 24077.7.
The BSE Sensex index was down 2079.71 points or 2.57% at 78902.24.

More From This Section

Metal stocks slide

Real Estate stocks edge lower

Nifty slides below 24,050 mark; European mkt tumbles

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd down for fifth straight session

Punjab National Bank slips for fifth straight session

On BSE,527 shares were trading in green, 3511 were trading in red and 111 were unchanged.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 10: IND 1-0 ROU in table tennis RO16; Manika to play next tie

LIVE: No coaching centre should be allowed to run unless they comply with safety norms, says SC

Bangladesh's army chief to address nation as fresh protests break out

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 2,100 pts, Nifty holds 24,000; Over 500 shares locked in lower limit

Vision India 2047: Revolutionising the civil service for a new era

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 05 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon