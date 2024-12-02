Business Standard
Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd Surges 4.23%

Last Updated : Dec 02 2024 | 10:04 AM IST

Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd has added 2.28% over last one month compared to 0.46% fall in BSE Healthcare index and 0.31% drop in the SENSEX

Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd gained 4.23% today to trade at Rs 1359. The BSE Healthcare index is up 0.52% to quote at 43893.64. The index is down 0.46 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Aster DM Healthcare Ltd increased 3.81% and Hikal Ltd added 3.55% on the day. The BSE Healthcare index went up 44.02 % over last one year compared to the 17.77% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd has added 2.28% over last one month compared to 0.46% fall in BSE Healthcare index and 0.31% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 863 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 8996 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1359 on 02 Dec 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 586.1 on 06 Feb 2024.

 

First Published: Dec 02 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

