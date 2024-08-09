Suyog Telematics standalone net profit rises 37.99% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.87% to Rs 45.99 croreNet profit of Suyog Telematics rose 37.99% to Rs 16.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 18.87% to Rs 45.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 38.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales45.9938.69 19 OPM %71.4169.91 -PBDT31.8723.46 36 PBT20.8516.15 29 NP16.8912.24 38
